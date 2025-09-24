Port Canaveral & Banana River – October 2025

October is a fantastic time of year to fish the waters around the Port Canaveral area. Anglers can have 10- to 15-species days if they are properly rigged for all of the options that are afforded anglers along this portion of the Space Coast. Bluefish, Spanish mackerel, flounder, redfish, snook, tarpon, mangrove snapper, pompano, tripletail, black drum and a few others can all be found along the seawalls, jetties and beaches here. A live shrimp is going to potentially catch all of these fish at the right time. Small goofy or nylon jigs, spoons and size 8 or 10 Rapala X-Rap lipped diving plugs are good options as well for the smaller fish mentioned. The larger fish will strike fingerling mullet, menhaden, croakers and pinfish in the daytime, and medium-sized swim baits like the Saltwater Assassin Artemis Shad or Storm 5- to 6-inch models at night.

Overall, this is one of the best months of the year to go catching along the central Brevard County coast, so get out there and do it! If you need help locating fish or learning the proper techniques to get your rod bent, please feel free to give me a call or check my website for available dates so that we can go do this together.