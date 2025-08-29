Port Canaveral & Banana River – September 2025

IT’S TIME!!!!!! That’s right—it is time for the start of the Fall Mullet Run along the Space Coast. Just about every species of coastal saltwater sport fish will be available for anglers fishing outside of the Port Canaveral basins this month.

Snook season opens on the first of September, so all of those giant snook my charter clients have been catching all summer long now have the potential to be invited home for dinner—if they fit within the slot limit. Tarpon, king mackerel and sharks are some of the other apex predators that can be counted on this month. Each of these species will strike live mullet in and around the pods migrating south along the beaches in the daytime. During dawn and dusk periods these fish will strike lures that imitate the mullet as well. The Rapala X-Rap 12 is one of my go-to lures; the other is the Saltwater Assassin Artemis Shad in the silver mullet or pilchard colors.

This month and next month are unquestionably the best two months of the year to get out and go catching, so give me a shout and let’s go catch your next memory!