August fishing can sometimes be a challenge, but also a fun time. The cold water is usually still around and causing issues for bottom fishing and finding bunker. By cold water, I’m talking about the yearly thermocline. Just because you can’t get a bottom bite going doesn’t mean the bottom fish don’t come up in the water column a little. Get on the wrecks and chum. You will find the cold water pushes the fish up to the surface; they try to get to the warm water level. It’s not uncommon at all to see amberjack, snapper, cobia, mangroves and many other species not far from the surface. Picking out the biggest fish can be fun, especially for your charters. Almost forgot about the cobia run. That cold water also pushes them cobes to the shallows. By the way, the regulations have changed, so be sure to look them up.

Mahi. Cold water really pushes those mahi up in the stream as well. Get out there and put your best baits out. Now is the time to get them. If you have no luck out deep, go to 8a and troll fast through the reef. We catch many fish—even wahoo—on 8a.

Kingfish should continue to do well, as many fish in the 40/50lb class have been caught recently. Capt. Joe of the Fire Fight had a few stud kings and there was also a sizable chunk taken out from what appeared after forensics to be the extinct sandbar shark. How exciting!!!

Nearshore beach fishing is going to really be picking up. The tarpon are there and rolling every day. You can slow troll them or just drift in the mornings with live bait. We have caught them on everything—chunk baits, live baits and artificials. There is not much they won’t eat.

Beach fishing in 20-30 feet is a blast. You’d be amazed how shallow all these fish come in. Kings, bonito, crevalles and many other fun fighting fish. Look for the schools of bunker; if you find them, you will find the fish.

Shark fishing is about as good as it gets right now. If you’re looking for some fun with the kids, anchor up in 20 feet off the beach and hold on.

Good luck, and we hope to see you out there!

