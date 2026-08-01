Port Canaveral Offshore – August 2026

August has a reputation for being a tough month on the water, but don’t let that fool you. Some of the year’s best fishing can happen right now if you understand what the fish are doing. The annual thermocline is usually well established this time of year, bringing cold water that can make traditional bottom fishing a challenge and scatter bait. Instead of fighting it, use it to your advantage. When that cold water settles in, bottom fish don’t simply stop feeding—they move. Rather than hugging the bottom, many species rise into the warmer water above the thermocline. Spend some time over the wrecks with a steady chum slick, and you’ll often find amberjack, snapper, mangrove snapper, cobia, and other reef species suspended surprisingly close to the surface. It’s one of the most exciting ways to fish, giving anglers the chance to sight-select larger fish before making a cast. That’s always a crowd-pleaser on charter trips. The thermocline also brings another bonus—cobia. Every year, that cooler water pushes plenty of “cobes” into the shallows, creating opportunities that many anglers overlook. Keep your eyes open because they can show up almost anywhere.

Offshore, mahi fishing should remain productive as the cold water pushes fish farther up the stream. This is the time to put your best baits in the spread and cover water until you find them. If the deep-water bite isn’t cooperating, don’t hesitate to change gears. Some of our best days have come trolling the 8A reef at higher speeds, where we’ve caught everything from mahi to some impressive wahoo. Kingfish continue to steal the show, with plenty of fish in the 40- to 50-pound class hitting the docks. Add the massive schools of bunker lining the beaches, and it’s easy to see why the bite has stayed so consistent.

Don’t overlook the beaches. Fishing in just 20 to 30 feet of water can produce incredible action, and it’s always surprising how shallow these predators are willing to feed. Kingfish, bonito, crevalle jack, and a variety of other hard-fighting species are shadowing the bait schools. The formula is simple: find the bunker, and you’ll usually find the fish.

If you’re looking for pure excitement, shark fishing is hard to beat right now. Anchor up in about 20 feet of water, put out a fresh bait, and be ready. It’s fast-paced action that’s perfect for introducing kids and families to offshore fishing, and it rarely disappoints.

August may test an angler’s patience at times, but it also rewards those willing to adapt. Pay attention to the water temperatures, follow the bait, and don’t be afraid to change your game plan. The fish are here—you just have to fish where they’re comfortable.

Good luck, fish hard, and we’ll see you on the water!