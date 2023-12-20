I hope everyone’s holidays and New Year’s were awesome and safe! Just want to say thank you to everyone who helped me out this past year. Without our fishing community being so friendly to one another all the time, fishing would be way more difficult. Part of doing well out here is knowing where they’re chewing, and sometimes relying on the help from fellow captains. Thank you!

Besides the weather being the biggest factor in January, fishing is normally pretty good. The king run should continue to do well. This is also usually the time the sails and wahoo get a little better for us. We don’t have the run that down south gets, but it is normally pretty decent if you can target them. I looked at my pictures from last year and I remembered we had a few good days of mahi, too.

Don’t forget grouper closes this month. Please be sure to follow up on all the regulations. I know its tough when they are constantly changing and, normally, the enforcers don’t know the rules themselves.

If the wind allows you to at least fish the beach, you may come across sea trout, whiting and croakers to keep you and the kids occupied.

Take advantage of the few good days we’re going to see and get out there and kill a few fish! I look forward to an awesome year and I hope y’all do too.

