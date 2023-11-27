I hope you all enjoyed Thanksgiving and are looking forward to Christmas! If you haven’t been out there lately you need to! The fishing has been awesome as it usually is this time of year.

Bunker pods have been steady and should continue to stay around a little while longer. Work the pods close to shore for giant red drum and other species feeding on them. Use a 50 lb. mono leader with a 1-2 oz. weight and a 7/0 circle hook. You can knocker rig it or fish finder rig it.

Take the bunker offshore for some great kingfish action in all the normal areas. This time of year all the commercial guys are out there trying to support their families. Please do not get in their way; it’s already hard enough with all the rules and regulations imposed on them/us. (You have no idea how hard they are making it.) When you see them out there doing circles, just give them the space they need to fish. There’s plenty of ocean out there!

Mahi fishing has also been picking up. This is the time of year they typically migrate south. It’s not as good as the spring run, but can definitely pay off! Use all the typical dolphin rigs. Ballyhoo and strip baits work just fine, and smaller chuggers are great.

Every trip we are catching a few cobia, so keep a jig handy.

Hope you all have an awesome holiday and enjoy your families.

Capt. Chris Cameron

