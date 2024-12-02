Port Canaveral Offshore – December 2024

I hope you enjoyed Thanksgiving and are looking forward to Christmas! If you have not been out there lately you need to be!

Fishing has been awesome, as it usually is this time of year. Bunker pods have finally showed up and should continue to stay around a little while longer. Work the pods close to shore for giant red drum and other species feeding on them. We had snook, cobia and sharks. Use a 50 lb. mono leader with a one- to two-ounce weight and a 7/0 circle hook. You can knocker rig it or use a fish finder rig.

Take the bunker offshore for some great kingfish action in all the normal reef areas. This time of year, all the commercial guys are out there trying to support their families. Please do not get in their way; it is already hard enough with all the rules and regulations. When you see them out there doing circles, just give them the space they need to fish. There is plenty of ocean out there!

Mahi fishing has also been picking up. This is the time of year they migrate south. It’s not as good as the spring run, but can definitely pay off! Use all the typical dolphin rigs; the smaller the better.

Hope you all have an awesome holiday and enjoy your families.