Wind wind and more wind, go away already! Many of my offshore trips turned into port trips and beach trips if we were lucky with a west wind.

Offshore on the days we can get out have been great, but this is also the time of year that the kings are picky. If they don’t have a live bunker or threadfin flashed in front of their face they won’t eat. You will literally watch everyone around you hooked up and they will not touch a dead spinner bait. You really have to put the effort in right now to catch the live baits.

Last year this time was the best ling run we had as many fish were caught this month. Many of the giant cobia were caught in February—it was even better than March! Take advantage of those sunny days and go look around; 55-foot depths seem to be the most productive this time of year. Patrick has always been a productive location.

And the rays are showing up!

Have a great month and good luck.

