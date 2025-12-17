Port Canaveral Offshore – January 2026

I hope everyone’s holidays and New Year’s celebrations were awesome and safe! Just want to say thank you to everyone who helped me out this past year. Without our fishing community being so friendly to one another all the time, fishing would be way more difficult at times. Part of doing well out here is knowing where they’re chewing and sometimes relying on the help from fellow captains. Thank You!

I am asked to have these reports in a month ahead of time so it can be hard sometimes to give an accurate forecast almost a month away. If I have been off, I am sorry. I definitely try my best to go by what has been running, what should be running and what was running a year ago to come up with the best report I can.

Besides the weather being the biggest factor in January, fishing is normally pretty good. The king run should continue to do well. This is also usually the time the sails and wahoo get a little better for us. We don’t have the run that down south gets, but it is normally pretty decent if you can target them. I looked at my pictures from last year and I remembered we had a few good days of mahi too.

Take advantage of the few good days we’re going to see and get out there and kill a few fish! I look forward to an awesome year and I hope y’all do too.