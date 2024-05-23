Port Canaveral Offshore – June 2024

June is a great month for me personally because Father’s Day, my birthday and my son Cash’s birthday (who is celebrating his 15th), falls within a few days of each other. Just gonna be a great month!

Now as far as fishing is concerned, hopefully it’s just as good and gets even better than it was in May. We had a great month and the fish started to turn on. The bunker have finally been consistent as we were getting them from the cruise basin all the way to the pier. Just look where the fleet is in the morning and you can’t miss them. Please be courteous, please. We do this for a living and need that bait to make our customers happy, so let us get our bait. No need to play bumper boats; that only drives the bait down and makes it harder. Most of the time we will share our haul…just ask!

From the beach to local reefs, tarpon, jack crevalle, bonito, Spanish mackerel and kingfish have been 20 feet to about 40 feet from the beach. We have been having a lot of fun on light tackle with all these power hitting fish. Use live bunker and keep a jig ready for the cobia for when you see or mark the bait out there, as this is the time of year they start to show up on the bait pods just off the beach.

Pelican and 8A have been great for the early morning king bite. Use bunker for the best catch. In the last few weeks there has been wahoo, blackfin tuna, dorado and a handful of cobia all caught on liveys in the same area.

From the reefs to offshore has been good as well. There was a solid few days of great catches of mahi and we should still see a few weeks of it. Many fish have been caught from 140-180 feet, and some days past 500 feet. It’s just a day to day thing and up to the winds and weather as usual. The basic ballyhoo rigs and skirts have been the key.

Bottom fishing for grouper has also been decent. Pinfish is a great bait for them as is croakers and basically anything live. Don’t forget they shut down gags June 15. But, for now, fish the offshore reefs such as 21 and 27, and any of the wrecks is a good start too.

Don’t forget about the amberjack. They’ve been great and should continue as well. But watch the regulations as I think they also shut down; honestly this is a good thing.

Have fun, be safe and God bless.

Capt. Chris Cameron

Fired Up Fishing Charters

firedupcharters@gmail.com

www.firedupcharters.com

www.sharkfishingcocoabeach.com

(407) 222-3573

Your premier fishing guide charter for shark fishing Cocoa Beach,

offshore fishing Port Canaveral, and nearshore fishing Cape Canaveral.