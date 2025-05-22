Port Canaveral Offshore – June 2025

May turned out to be a great month and the fish really started to turn on. The bunkers have finally been showing up with better consistency. Just look where the fleet is in the morning, and you can’t miss them. And go get a good cast net! You’re going to spend a few bucks, but it’s worth it.

From the beach to reefs, tarpon, jack crevalle, bonito, spanish mackerel and kingfish have been 20 to about 40 feet from the beach. We have been having a lot of fun on light tackle with all these power-hitting fish. Use live bunker hooked through the nostrils on 50 lb. fluorocarbon leader with an 8/0 circle hook. If you start getting cut off a lot, then time to put the wired stinger rigs on for those toothy kings. Keep a jig ready for the cobia for when you see or mark the bait out there as this is the time of year they start to show up on the bait pods just off the beach.

The nearshore reefs such as Pelican and 8A have been great for the early morning king bite. Use your stinger rigs and live bunker for the best catch. In the last few weeks there has been wahoo, blackfin tuna, mahi-mahi and a handful of cobia all caught on king rigs in the same area.

Fishing from the reefs to offshore has been good as well. There was a solid few days of great catches of mahi and we should still see a few weeks of it. Many fish have been caught from 140-180 feet and some days past 500; it’s just a day-to-day thing and, as usual, up to the winds and weather. The basic ballyhoo rigs and skirts have been the key. Smaller skirts the better. Pink seems to be the key.

Bottom fishing has also been awesome. Pinfish and croakers are a great bait for that. Fish the offshore reefs such as 21 and 27. If you target any of the wrecks, that’s a good start, too.

Don’t forget about the amberjacks. They’ve been great and should continue as well. They’re an awesome eating fish!