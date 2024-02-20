March Madness is here so bring on the cobia! Well, that’s what should be going on, but I highly doubt it. I’m sure they blew by in February during the 30 knot winds, even though this is the historic time frame here in Canaveral that the migration of cobia swims by us. While we catch them all year long, March is usually the best time as the water is warming back up to the 70-degree mark. Free-swimming cobia are the most fun to target in my opinion. A few things must come together though. One being sunny skies as you must be able to see into the water a little bit, and two, try to get as high as possible.

A hungry cobia is not a picky fish nor are they the smartest. My bait of choice is a buck tail with a whole squid hooked on it; this gives a natural look and smell. There are many different types of baits and lures people use. Even the steel works well at times when cobia are debating what to eat at the boat. (Like I said, they don’t seem to be the smartest fish…) I also like live bait. Bunker and pinfish work great too. It’s fun to watch a cobia go nuts trying to eat a livey. Sometimes there are days that you will see 30 fish and maybe only two actually eat or get “Fired Up” on a jig. I haven’t had many cobes turn down a live fish. Some say they will never turn down a live choice shrimp or their magic swim bait etc. Fishing is just what it says, fishing. Some days they’re on fire and on other days they swim away from whatever you throw at ’em.

The mighty kings should be going strong as well in March. Look for that live bait and get the net on it. Hard for a king to turn that bunker down!

Don’t forget to register in the Sunrise Tournament for the month long Cobia Madness.

Hopefully we get some nice weather and capitalize on it. Stay safe, have fun and good luck!

