Fishing has been fantastic and hopefully it continues in July. Bait has been easy and plentiful with just a few throws of your net; those bunker are thick. Use the right net folks. Still amazes me seeing that blue 6-footer being tossed. Go to the Fish and Dive Center in Cocoa Beach and tell Nick you need a Canaveral bunker net. They are custom made and worth every dime.

Offshore has been “Fired Up!” Kings are chewing hard and every reef has them going off. The early bite seems to be the best still. Mixed in those kings are cobia, mahi, cudas and bonitas.

As many of you may have noticed, we had some beautiful clean water all the way to the beach that has brought flying fish to the buoy line—and a few mahi as well. Cool stuff. Along with the clean water we also have the cold-water thermocline. This happens every year and usually shuts the bottom fishing down, but will also push a lot of fish up. Amberjack and red snapper have been awesome. You can almost pick out what fish you want. Sure, you have to throw the reds back, but still fun sight fishing for red snapper. Joke! The thermocline usually only lasts a few weeks or so and the chicken rigging will get back to normal, as will grouper.

Speaking of snapper, they gave us a few days: 2. LOL!

Nearshore shark fishing has been great. We are running shark trips every single day and averaging some great numbers. Big blacktips, hammerheads and sharpies. The jewfish (aka golaith grouper) have also been consistant and providing the fish of a lifetime for many. Some trips we are averaging 2 or 3 fish to 300-plus pounds!

Capt. Chris Cameron

