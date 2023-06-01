May turned out to be a great month, considering the wind was nonstop. The bunker have finally been showing up with better consistency. Just look where the fleet is in the morning and you can’t miss them. Please buy the correct size nets. You truly get what you pay for.

From the beach to reefs, tarpon, jack crevale, bonita, spanish mackeral and kingfish have been from the beach 20 feet to about 40 feet. We have been having a lot of fun on light tackle with all these power-hitting fish. Use live bunker hooked through the nostrils on 50 lb. fluorocarbon leader with an 8/0 circle hook. If you start getting cut off a lot, then time to put the wired stinger rigs on for those toothy kings. And keep a jig ready for the cobia; this is the time when you see them in the bunker pods.

The nearshore reefs, such as Pelican Flats and 8A, have been great for the early morning king bite. Use your stinger rigs and live bunker for the best catch. In the last few weeks there has been wahoo, blackfin tuna, mahi mahi and a handful of cobia all caught on king rigs in the same area.

From the reefs to offshore has been good as well. There was a solid few days of great catches of mahi and we should still see a few weeks of it. Many fish have been caught in the 140- to 180-foot range, and some days past 500 feet. It’s just a day-to-day thing and up to the winds and weather as usual. The basic ballyhoo rigs and skirts have been the key. Smaller skirts the better. Pink seems to be the key.

Bottom fishing has also been awesome. Pinfish and croakers are a great bait for that. Fish the offshore reefs such as 21 and 27, and if you’re near any of the wrecks, that’s a good start too. Don’t forget about the amberjacks. They’ve been great and should continue as well.

Good luck and have a great June!

Capt. Chris Cameron

Fired Up Fishing Charters

firedupcharters@gmail.com

www.firedupcharters.com

www.sharkfishingcocoabeach.com

(407) 222-3573

Your premier fishing guide charter for shark fishing Cocoa Beach,

offshore fishing Port Canaveral, and nearshore fishing Cape Canaveral.