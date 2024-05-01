Port Canaveral Offshore – May 2024

Is it just me or is anyone else wondering where all the cobia went? We had a few good days then beautiful weather with an empty ocean. We even saw a few hundred rays with nothing on them. Odd. But the good news is that this is the time when we start seeing them free swimming out on the reefs. While you’re out there slow trolling for kings, keep an eye out the back of the boat for that cobia trailing you.

Good numbers of dolphin have been caught the last few weeks and should only increase this month. Start in the 90- to 120-foot range even though many seem to think you have to go to 300 feet right from the “get go.” Unless someone is out there telling you to “C’mon!,” start shallow. Start looking for color changes and temp breaks. Also look for weed lines and currents, as that is a good place to start. I like to use smaller islander lures with small ballyhoo or strip baits. On bright sunny days go with the yellows, pinks and bright blues. On darker days go with black, red and purple colors.

Kingfish will continue to do well in May. Best bait is going to be the bunker. Now that the water is warming up, live bait is much more consistent. Some days you may have to ride far south to get it and some days its right there in the port, but at least it’s around.

Beach fishing is really starting to heat up as well. We’ve already seen some nice buoy line kings and tarpon. If the bait’s around, chances are there will be larger fish feeding. I like to start with 60# mono ’til I start getting cut off, then I switch to #4 wire.

