Port Canaveral Offshore – December 2025

Fishing has been awesome, as it usually is this time of year. If you haven’t made it out there lately, you need to get on the water!

Bunker pods have finally showed up and should continue to stay around a little while longer. Work the pods close to shore for giant red drum and other species feeding on them. We still have not seen any black drum, but usually in January they trickle in. Use a 50 lb. mono leader with a one to two oz. weight and a 7/0 circle hook. You can knocker rig it or fish finder rig it. Take the bunker offshore for some great kingfish action in all the normal areas.

Mahi fishing has also been picking up. Mahi fishing is not as good this time of the year as the spring run, but it’s still worth trying, as it could pay off. Use all the typical dolphin rigs. Ballyhoo and strip baits work just fine. Smaller chuggers are great.

We’re catching a few cobia every trip, so keep a jig handy.

Hope you have an awesome holiday and enjoy your family!