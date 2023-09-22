Nice mahi for this new Fired Up client.For those of you that have been waiting to catch something other than kings and tarpon, or I should say, take some fish home for dinner because you can’t eat a king (let’s not even go there), wait no longer as the fall run is upon us.
This is a great time of year to target the fish that migrated north in the springtime that now migrate back south (if in fact that’s what’s going on). Mahi, wahoo, blackfins and sails will start to show up. We already started seeing many green fish hit the fish boards as well as blackfins. Nothing huge, but a few decent ones for sure.
King fishing, the best fishing around in my opinion, will start to heat up this month, although November is historically when the larger schools come in. At the moment, it seems like many of them are being caught shallow and on slow-trolled live bunker.
The fall run in generally not as great as the spring run, but it’s still usually awesome fishing. Now is the time to start rigging your ballyhoo and concentrating on the temperature breaks and weed lines again. Start out in 100 foot or so, then go deeper. Don’t pass fish to find fish. Be sure to put out some naked ballyhoo for the sails. And don’t forget the shotgun rig; wire rigged and sent way out there, black and purples work well.
Continue to use live bunker and mullet working the regular reefs. Don’t pass up the wrecks. Chances are if there’s piles of bait on it then something’s there. I had a slow day recently and decided to go try a wreck. The water was boiling with small sardines. My first pass through I was doubled up with a fat king and bonita. Then it was a bonita fire fight. Was a lot of fun! Excellent fish to make strip baits with and, of course, eating! (You eat tuna, right?)
As the mullet run is in full swing, beach fishing is also heating up. I know many are taking advantage of the nice weather and bait on the beaches right now. Anglers are catching pompano, flounder, snook and whiting. Sharking from the beach is going off good, too.
Capt. Chris Cameron
Fired Up Fishing Charters
