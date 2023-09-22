Nice mahi for this new Fired Up client.For those of you that have been waiting to catch something other than kings and tarpon, or I should say, take some fish home for dinner because you can’t eat a king (let’s not even go there), wait no longer as the fall run is upon us.

This is a great time of year to target the fish that migrated north in the springtime that now migrate back south (if in fact that’s what’s going on). Mahi, wahoo, blackfins and sails will start to show up. We already started seeing many green fish hit the fish boards as well as blackfins. Nothing huge, but a few decent ones for sure.

King fishing, the best fishing around in my opinion, will start to heat up this month, although November is historically when the larger schools come in. At the moment, it seems like many of them are being caught shallow and on slow-trolled live bunker.