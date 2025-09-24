Port Canaveral Offshore – October 2025

For those of you that have been waiting to catch something other than kings, AJs and tarpon—or I should say, take some fish home for dinner because you can’t eat a king or AJ…but let’s not even go there—wait no longer as the fall run is upon us.

October is a great time of year to target the fish that migrated north in the springtime that are now migrating back south. Mahi-mahi, wahoo, blackfins and sails will start to show up. We’ve already started seeing many green fish hit the fish boards along with many blackfins. Nothing huge, but a few decent ones for sure. King fishing (the best fishing around) starts to heat up again as well. Although November is historically the timeframe that the larger schools come in, this is when they’ll start showing up.

The fall run is generally not as great as the spring run, but it’s still usually awesome fishing. It seems like many fish are being caught shallow and on slow trolled live bunker while king fishing. Now is the time to start rigging your ballyhoo and concentrating on the temperature breaks and weed lines again. Start out in 100 foot or so, then go deeper. Don’t pass fish to find fish. Be sure to put out some naked ballyhoo for the sails. And don’t forget the shotgun rig. Wire rigged and sent way out there, black and purples work well.

Continue to use live bunker and mullet working the regular reefs. Don’t pass up the wrecks. Chances are if there’s piles of bait on it then something’s there.

Beach fishing is heating up as well near Port Canaveral. The mullet run is in full swing and I know many are taking advantage of the nice weather and bait on the beaches right now catching pompano, flounder, snook and whiting. Sharking from the beach is going off good too.

Get out there and enjoy the water.