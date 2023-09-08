The bunker have been in the port and easier by the day to get for a change. But here’s the kicker. Now that you’ve got the prime choice in bait, they don’t want it and want frozen. Yup, that’s right. So here’s the lesson: try both—one dead and one live—and see what gets hit on better. We couldn’t figure out what the deal was with the live bait after marking fish until we tried the switch up. Who would’ve thought? Also don’t forget about the cans. They have been holding sardines and a sardine will always get hit. Even when the ocean presents itself as the so-called dump!

Cobia. They are all over. Get out there with your bucktails and look around. No place specific, but the reefs are a good start. Also try the big drop; they’re swimming right up to the boat lately! Late in the day they have been surfacing on rays, turtles and free swimming. They love some live bait too.

This is a great month for wreck fishing. Use all your normal tactics from three ways to knocker rigs. Live bait definitely works the best. Use lighter tackle for more fun. Amberjack and every other species have been sitting right above the wrecks and it’s been great. You can also try anchoring and chumming. Use some lighter fluorocarbon for the mangos. They have been plentiful! Even the muttons have been surfacing.

And don’t forget about chicken rigging all the monster sea bass and triggerfish! Man we have had some studs lately. It’s a lot of fun for the kids.

Good luck, and we hope to see you out there!

