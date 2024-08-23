Port Canaveral Offshore – September 2024

What a great month we had! Gotta love it. The bunker have been easier by the day to get. They have been in the port and along the beach. The earlier you can get out there the easier it is to net them or you can find the pelicans diving and/or boats will give them away. Please be courteous. Just because you have the live bait now doesn’t mean they want it, so try spinning minnows if they’re not chewing the bunker.

Kings have been a hit or miss but the larger ones are starting to show up again. HINT: you don’t always need to go to the reef; try nearshore and the wrecks. You will start to see more blackfins and sails now as well.

Cobia. They are all over. Get out there with your bucktails and look around. Tip your bucktail with some squid or your favorite rubbers. No place specific, but the reefs are a good start, Late in the day they have been surfacing on rays, turtles and free swimming. They love some live bait too.

This is a great month for wreck fishing. Use all your normal tactics from three ways to knocker rigs. Live bait definitely works the best. Use lighter tackle for more fun. Amberjack and every other species have been sitting right above the wrecks and it’s been great. The cold water pushes them to the surface. You can also try anchoring and chumming. Use some lighter fluorocarbon for the mangos. They have been plentiful! Even the muttons have been surfacing.

Don’t forget about chicken rigging all the monster sea bass and triggerfish! Man, we have had some studs lately. It’s a lot of fun for the kids.

Get out there and enjoy the water.

Good favor and God bless.

Capt. Chris Cameron

Fired Up Fishing Charters

firedupcharters@gmail.com

www.firedupcharters.com

www.sharkfishingcocoabeach.com

(407) 222-3573

Your premier fishing guide charter for shark fishing Cocoa Beach,

offshore fishing Port Canaveral, and nearshore fishing Cape Canaveral.