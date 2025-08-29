Port Canaveral Offshore – September 2025

What a great month of fishing we had in August! Gotta love it…

The bunker have been easier by the day to get. They have been in the Port and fairly easy to net for a change. Some days in the bight, some days the steeple, but it’s around. Here’s the kicker, now that you’ve got the prime choice in bait, your targets don’t want it and want frozen. Yup. That’s right. So here’s the lesson, try both—one dead and one live—and see what gets hit on better. We couldn’t figure out what the deal was with the live bait after marking fish until we tried the switch up. Who would’ve thought? Also, don’t forget about the cans. They have been holding sardines, and a sardine will always get hit.

Mixed in the kings have been cobia and still some lingering mahi. Pretty crazy to have such a consistent pick of mahi this year. For the cobia, keep the jig ready in case that brown one swims up behind the boat.

This is a great month for wreck fishing. Use all your normal tactics, from three ways to knocker rigs. Live bait definitely works the best. Use lighter tackle for more fun. Amberjack and every other species have been sitting right above the wrecks and it’s been great.

You can also try anchoring and chumming. Use some lighter fluorocarbon for the mangos. They have been plentiful! Even the muttons have been surfacing.

Don’t forget about chicken rigging all the monster triggerfish! Man, we have had some studs lately. It’s a lot of fun for the kids.

Get out there and enjoy the water.