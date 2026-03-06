Port O’Connor: Texas’ Ultimate Coastal Fishing Escape

By CAM Staff

When I picture the perfect fishing destination, I see clear water over grass flats, sandy potholes holding hungry trout and redfish, oyster reefs alive with bait, and miles of quiet shoreline. Dolphins cruise the deeper water while egrets and herons stalk the marsh. The distant sound of surf rolls across the dunes. For me, that place is Port O’Connor.

Located on Texas’ central coast, Port O’Connor offers unmatched access to both inshore and offshore fishing. With nearby waters like West Matagorda Bay and Espiritu Santo Bay, anglers can almost always find protected water, regardless of wind direction. Wade fishermen enjoy grass flats, oyster reefs, and back lakes that produce trout and redfish year-round.

Just minutes from the ramp, the jetties at Pass Cavallo provide action for trout, reds, tarpon, and more, while the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico offer world-class offshore opportunities.

Whether you prefer stalking reds in shallow flats or chasing billfish offshore, Port O’Connor delivers the complete Texas coastal experience — all in one remarkable place.