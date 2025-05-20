Potential Virginia Record Breaking Black Crappie Caught in Occoquan Reservoir

Tim White, of Woodbridge, Virginia potentially caught the biggest Black Crappie registered in the State of Virginia in 12 years.

Caught on the Occoquan Reservoir, White’s Black Crappie measured 18.5 inches long.

White has been recognized by the State of Virginia as a lifetime “Expert Angler” for the Black Crappie species. One is awarded the Expert Angler level only after the state has confirmed that the angler has landed and certified 10 Trophy Fish of the same species.

This makes White’s 13th “Trophy” Black Crappie. He’s also caught two Trophy Flathead Catfish. This Black Crappie Caught May 12, 2025