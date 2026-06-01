“I cannot say enough about the Power Pole Move PV and their customer service”. Power Pole offers the best customer service in the industry and makes high-quality products built to withstand commercial use. The Power Pole Move Trolling motor by far has been the best trolling motor I have ever owned and used. When my other trolling motor started affecting my charters by failing to hold spot lock in high winds and losing lock for no apparent reason, it was time to make the change.

Putting the Move on my boat was a great decision. This trolling motor holds my boat in place, in way worse conditions, using the same 24-volt system that was already installed. It has a built-in display for details such as thrust, mph, GPS, and more. You can control it via remote, app, or displays. One of the beautiful things about the Move is that it will run on 24v or 36v and has much more power. So, if I want to switch to 36v to achieve even more thrust, I can add a battery, and the Move is ready for it. This has a brushless motor, which is durable, efficient, delivers more power than other motors, and operates nearly silently. A slick thing I added was the Power Pole Gateway to my Lowrance fish finder via the C-Monster 2.0 network (check compatibility). This will allow me to touch a waypoint or enter a route, and the trolling motor will take me there. It also allows you to communicate with all other Power Pole products, integrating everything into one system, like their onboard charging system, power poles, vision, and view displays. The combinations are unbelievable. The Move has a 3yr limited warranty with a lifetime warranty on the titanium shaft. Go to power-pole.com and check out all their products!