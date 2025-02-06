Preparations for the Upcoming Angling Season

By Andrew A. Cox

Springtime fishing is just around the corner with some of the best fishing to be found over the course of the angling year. Before long, depending upon weather and water conditions, the crappie, hybrids, and white bass will be running in local waters. We can even begin catching smallmouth, largemouth and spotted bass on warmer days as these fish prepare for spawning.

You do not want to lose valuable fishing time or a trophy fish due to equipment failure, faulty line, or not having the right lures or tackle items when they are needed. Now is the time to take stock of your fishing equipment and tackle inventory. It is important to check the condition of your line on your reels. Are your reels filled to capacity with line that is not frayed, brittle, and will securely hold knots?

With fly equipment, make sure that your floating fly line still floats and does not have cracks or abrasions. Sink tip and sinking fly lines should be in good condition. Check the condition of your fishing reels to make sure they are in good working order and adequately lubricated. Rod guides and reels seats should be inspected to insure that they are not bent or broken and will securely hold your reel in place.

You might also inspect all lures to insure that hooks are sharp and not bent, rusty, or broken. Inspect line eyes on lures to make sure that they are intact and securely hold knots. You can use touch up paint on lures to improve their appearance and visibility.

Go through your tackle box to check your assortment of lures and terminal tackle. Purchase needed hooks, sinkers/lead, swivels, floats, and specialty lures/baits that may be needed for specialty fishing that you may pursue in the upcoming months. Inventory and purchase any fishing gadgets that you may need to round out supplies for those fish species that you will be targeting this spring.

You should also inventory one of your most important fishing tools-your boat. Make sure that your electric trolling motor, depth/fish finders, temperature gauge, anchoring, and other boat and electronic accessories are operational. Insure that your boat’s batteries are holding a charge with adequate power to operate your boat and its accessories over the course of a fishing day. Inspect your boat’s steering to insure boat safety. Ascertain that required safety equipment is on board such as fire extinguishers, life preservers, anchor and anchor rope, motor kill switch and similar items. Are you in compliance with all of your state’s regulations to operate your vessel on public waters? Most importantly, does the outboard motor crank and run as needed? Each spring at area launching ramps, I observe boat operators that are unable to start their outboard motors, thus changing their fishing plans for the day.

Making preparations are important preplanning activities for the upcoming prime fishing months. Having operational equipment, the right terminal tackle and lures can make the difference between an outstanding or a disastrous fishing excursion. Over the next three to four months, depending upon the waters that you fish, you have a chance to catch a trophy fish of a lifetime.

Dr. Andrew Cox is a contributing writer to outdoor publications and newspapers. His writing interests specialize in angling and travel, human interest, and general fishing technique oriented topics. He is a member of the Georgia Outdoor Writer’s Association. He has been fishing the waters of Georgia, Alabama, and north Florida for over forty years He may be contacted at andrewtrout@aol.com.