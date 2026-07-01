Pro-Cure bait scents offer some of the best fish-attractant scents on the market, along with a variety of products and accessories, and a world of scents for your targeted species.

I like to call them flavors, but they have such a wide range of scents across different product styles to cover every fishing situation. They have the super gels (my favorite), but they also have brines, waxes, dyes, UV flash, sauces, along with other attractants & accessories like their injector systems.

All their bait scents are made from whole fresh bait enhanced with a powerful blend of amino acids and bite stimulants that drive fish crazy. I have taken a soft plastic, put shrimp gel on it, and had fish hit it while dead-sticking it in a rod holder, with no movement. It saved one of the trout trips I was on when they would not hit the jerkbaits we were using. We added the inshore slam gel to our jerk baits and immediately started catching fish after fish. They sell a great inshore saltwater three-pack super gel designed for the Southeast, featuring shrimp, inshore, and mullet scents.

The other thing that works great is their Bad Azz hand-and-lure soap. This eliminates all human and foreign scents, including tobacco, sunblock, grease, oil, gasoline, and fish. Also, great to get bait smell off your hands at the end of the day.

Check them out at www.pro-cure.com