PRO TIPS – July 2023

Hello there and welcome to this edition of Pro Tips with Capt. Jonathan Moss.

It was one of those mornings on the Mosquito Lagoon that we all dream about. The water was glassed out, dead calm and in every direction, redfish tails are in the air, waving back and forth. I quietly poled my skiff towards the closest school, putting my guest in position to make the perfect cast and presentation. Twitch, twitch, and POW! FISH ON! We get the fish in the boat, celebrate, high fives all around and then the release. It was at this point that the fish demonstrated his ill spirit, as it thrashed into the water. It was as if the fish said, “Here’s a splash to the face for hooking me!”

We’ve all been there—glasses soaked in saltwater. Whether it was from a fish splash, a little mist as you’re coming off plane, or a 25-mile-an-hour crosswind hitting you with some spray, dirty sunglasses affect how you see. When you can’t see clearly, you can’t see fish! I’ve seen too many anglers wipe their wet sunglasses with a towel without cleaning them properly. The problem with this is the saltwater can—and will—scratch your lenses, and scratched lenses are worse than dirty lenses. We have all made an investment in quality eyewear, so let’s take care of our tools! This month, I want to share with you a simple, cheap and effective way to clean your sunglasses without damaging them. Let’s get started.

First, you will need a few supplies. I can almost guarantee that you have most, if not all of these items at home already. If not, a quick trip to the local dollar store will get you set up. So here’s the list:

Supplies: Spray bottle, rubbing alcohol, dish soap, microfiber towel and water.

Directions: Fill the spray bottle about ¾ full with rubbing alcohol. Next, add two drops of dish soap. (I try not to add more than that because the more soap you add, the more bubbles you can create.) Lastly, fill the remainder of the bottle with tap water. Once complete, give the bottle a gentle shake to mix up all the ingredients and you are all set. I keep this homemade sunglass cleaner stored in my skiff and available for my guests.

How To Use: To clean your dirty sunglasses, simply spray liberally to both sides of your lenses and wipe clean with a microfiber towel.

This solution is small, portable and a cheap remedy to keep your expensive sunglasses clean and scratch free.

Until next time, tight lines and screaming drags,

Is there a specific fishing topic you would like me to discuss? Feel free to email me your questions at jonthan@gocastaway.com.

Tight lines,

Capt. Jonathan Moss

Go Castaway Fishing Charters

www.gocastaway.com

(407) 760-8593