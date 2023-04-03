PRO TIPS – April 2023

Spring is in full swing. It has been a mild and rather warm winter which has propelled us into an early spring. I love this time of year as we aren’t quite in the dog days of summer, yet, all of our inshore species are here. Those, of course, being redfish, speckled sea trout, black drum, snook and tarpon. If you are anything like me, you enjoy stalking these fish on the flats. Poling shorelines in search of fish is one of my favorite styles of fishing, especially when the water is clear! And your approach can make all the difference when it comes to catching—or spooking—fish. Let’s discuss.

As a guide, I have an allocated amount of time to put my clients on fish. With that being said, I have the urge and desire to run up as close to the fish as I possibly can. But that is not the best approach. You see, when it comes to being successful on the flats, sometimes you have to take a little extra time to get it right. Approaching your fishing area sometimes means poling 300 yards or using your trolling motor on a lower speed. Taking a few extra minutes to quietly approach the fish tends to lead to me catching more and spooking less fish. As you quietly arrive at your desired fishing location the fish will be less on edge and more likely to eat a well-presented lure, fly or bait because you did so quietly and did not rush up to the spot.

Now that you’ve made it to your spot, what you and your fishing partner do next will play a huge role in your success. Most of our shallow water flats are just that, shallow. The fish are already on high alert. You have done such a great job quietly approaching the fishing zone, so now you must remain stealthy. No, I don’t mean you can’t talk. Instead, consider your steps. Are you heavy footed? Would you make less noise moving around if you were just in socks? I am on my feet pretty much the entire fishing day and, as a result, I prefer to wear comfortable tennis shoes. So I am constantly considering my steps and making sure I step softly.

Lastly, be mindful of hatches and coolers and shutting them without making noise. On my skiff, my center console jump seat is insulated and I use that as a cooler. It is such a useful tool that constantly gets slammed shut by clients. As a result, it is now common practice, as we push away from the dock, for me to share with my clients these same tips—including shutting the hatches and cooler lid softly. It makes no sense to approach the fish quietly and move around softly to just slam lids shut.

All of this comes down to one thing: to increase your success while fishing on the flats, you must be mindful of your noise.

Pictured is Jeremy from a recent trip on the Indian River with a great snook! This fish was caught in about a foot of water and he and his friends were very aware of their surroundings. We considered all three of these tips and the fish were still difficult to approach. But with patience and determination we were able to get into casting range, allowing Jeremy to make a perfect presentation and FISH ON!!

Until next time,

Capt. Jonathan Moss

Go Castaway Fishing Charters

www.gocastaway.com

(407) 760-8593