PRO TIPS – March 2024

Saltwater fly fishing, in my opinion, is one of the most exciting experiences for an angler. Hello, and welcome to this month’s issue of Pro Tips. My name is Capt. Jonathan Moss, Host of The Captain’s Log TV and full time fishing guide of Go Castaway Fishing Charters. I am thrilled to have you on board for this issue!

Presenting a fly made of feathers and fur to a fish and watching its natural instinct kick in as it eats is the pinnacle of fly fishing. That is the thrill, experience and adrenaline rush that all fly anglers seek. And what does it all have in common? Casting fly line.

Fly line can be frustrating. It seems to find anything and everything to snag on. Trolling motors, cleats, casting platform brackets, shoes…whatever it is, fly line will wrap its self around it. These are all things anglers can work on and pay attention to, but one easy and commonly overlooked aspect of fly line is its cleanliness. Clean fly will always cast smoother and farther as there is less dirt and grime attached which causes friction while casting. Cleaning fly line is very simple, and in this article I want to offer a very easy and cheap solution to cleaning fly line.

To get the started, you will need the following: A bucket/container with warm water, mild dish soap, paper towels or a clean microfiber rag, and fly line dressing and cleaning pad (extra step that is worth the expense).

Step 1: Strip the fly line from the reel and soak for 15 minutes in a bucket with warm water and dish soap.

Step 2: Rinse the line in the sink and let soak for 15 minutes in a bucket with just warm water. You can reuse the first bucket, just be sure to rinse the soap out well.

Step 3: Dry and wipe the line by pulling the line through a paper towel or microfiber towel. Be sure to apply tension while pulling the line to dry and wipe as much extra grime residue off the line.

Step 4: Reel the now-clean line back onto the spool. It is during this step that, if desired, a fly line dressing and cleaning pad may be used. Dressing and cleaning pads do make a difference, but are not required.

It is crucial to properly clean and maintain your fly line (and all your fishing gear) to optimize every second on the water! I hope these simple steps help you tremendously.

Pictured is me, holding what would have been the world record remora caught on fly. In lieu of obtaining the official record, we decided to release this special fish.

