PRO TIPS – November 2024

Hey there! This is Capt. Jonathan Moss with another edition of Pro Tips! First and foremost, I hope everyone is doing okay after our several major storms this year.

November is here and, as much as I enjoy summertime, I am thankful for some much needed relief from the summer heat. I’m fairly confident that the fish will agree. As the weather transitions from summer to fall and then winter, I make a few changes to how I approach fishing on the flats. Let’s talk about it.

Bait: As the weather begins to cool in the northeast United States, water temperatures begin to drop and the annual Fall mullet run begins. This migration of bait fish can really kick start the fishing in our area as the mullet arrive. The result: some extraordinary days on the water. But as winter approaches, the mullet will continue their push south and you will see an influx of shrimp in our area. Spending time on the water will help you, the angler, determine which bait is most prevalent in the area which will aid in determining which bait, live or artificial, to use while fishing the flats.

Cold Fronts: As a full time guide, I do not have the luxury of being a fair weather fisherman. Regardless of rain, wind, hot or cold, my job is to put my clients on fish. With that being said, I must consider the weather and the patterns it dictates on the water. Cold fronts typically mean a north or northeast wind. And for the Space Coast, that can be very limiting. Now is the time, while the wind is still manageable, to explore and consider what ramps to use on extra windy days, or what areas provide the most protection from the wind, but also hold fish.

Additionally, anglers need to consider the changing water temperatures with every passing cold front. Mornings that are, as I like to say, “Florida cold” or below 50 degrees, typically mean a later start time. When you are cold, you can almost guarantee that the fish are also cold. Allowing for the sun to rise and begin warming up the water can mean all the difference in fish activity and their willingness to play along.

Lastly, colder water will make fish move to warmer areas. Deeper water takes longer to cool off. On the flip side, shallow water warms up faster. Keep that in mind as you plan out your day. A mid-morning start will have me looking for fish in three to four feet of water. As the sun gets higher in the sky, I’ll transition to shallower water. Additionally, on cold days I look for areas with a muddy bottom. Mud holds heat better than sandy, hard bottom. Therefore, when fish are seeking areas of warmth, a flat or creek with shallow water and a muddy bottom might be your secret honey hole.

Tight lines!