Protecting Your Investment on the Water

Protecting your family and the treasures you work so hard to acquire is vitally important. Consumers sometimes overlook risks associated with improper marine insurance if they are not given proper guidance. Whether it’s a cabin cruiser, sailboat or sports fishing boat, boaters should give the same thoughtful consideration to the watercraft as they do their homes.

Marine Liability & Hull Insurance

Without proper marine insurance, many boat owners could find themselves vulnerable to the loss of their personal assets in case of an accident or injury on-board their boat. W3 creates a specialized coverage plan for each owner through a comprehensive review of the boat’s navigational systems, safety plans and equipment, credentials of the owners or hired crew members, and navigation itinerary planned.

The highly qualified boat insurance team at Wallace Welch & Willingham (W3) has the experience and knowledge to find a tailored comprehensive policy for your unique needs from recreational marine to commercial marine insurance. Representing “A” rated companies, the team of advisors at W3 are dedicated to finding the best comprehensive coverage and competitive rates for each client.

Charter Marine Insurance

W3 also specializes in charter marine insurance, an area often overlooked by luxury yacht owners who may hire a captain or crew to work on their vessel. Our Marine Advisors understand how these exposures directly affect boat owners and can assist individuals or charter fleet owners to measure the potential risks associated with charter operations.

Founded in 1925, Wallace Welch & Willingham is among the leading privately held independent insurance agencies in the nation. As one of the largest marine insurance agencies in Florida, W3 specializes in protecting the business and personal assets of their clients. With 75 years of combined experience and a passion for the marine industry, our advisors offer a level of commitment and unmatched personal service that goes beyond client expectations. Trusted for generations, the team of professionals at W3 help to assure you can relax and enjoy your days at sea.