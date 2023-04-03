Public Mountain Trout Waters are Managed by Six Different Classifications

Consult the North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting and

Trapping Regulations Digest for current regulatory information

Definitions:

An artificial lure is defined as a fishing lure that neither contains nor has been treated with any substance that attracts fish by the sense of taste or smell

An artificial fly is defined as one single hook dressed with feathers, hair, thread, tinsel, rubber, or any similar material to which no additional hook, spinner, spoon or similar device is added

Natural bait is defined as any living or dead organism (plant or animal), or parts thereof, or prepared substances designed to attract fish by the sense of taste or smell

A single hook is defined as a fish hook with only one point

Hatchery Supported Trout Waters

• Season is open from August 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023

• No bait restrictions

• No minimum length limit

• Seven (7) trout per day creel limit

• No fishing allowed from March 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023

• Then from 7:00 a.m. April 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023

• No bait restrictions

• No minimum length limit

• Seven (7) trout per day creel limit

• There is no closed season for fishing on power reservoirs and city water supply reservoirs designated as trout waters

Delayed Harvest Trout Waters

• October 1, 2022 to June 2, 2023

• No trout may be harvested or possessed

• Only artificial lures having one single hook may be used

• No fishing allowed at all between 1/2 hour after sunset on June 2, 2023 and 6:00 a.m. on June 3, 2023

• At 6:00 a.m. on June 3, 2023 these waters open to fishing for youths under 18 years old under Hatchery Supported Trout

Waters regulations

• No bait restrictions

• No minimum length limit

• Seven (7) trout per day creel limit

• At 12:00 p.m. on June 3, 2023 these waters open for all anglers under Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations

Wild Trout Waters

• Season is open year-round

• Only artificial lures having one single hook may be used

• You can only keep four (4) fish

• The four fish must be at least seven (7) inches long

• It is unlawful to possess natural bait on your person while fishing

Catch and Release/Artificial Flies and Lures Only Trout Waters

• Season is open year-round

• No trout may be harvested or possessed

• Only artificial flies and lures having one single hook may be used

• It is unlawful to possess natural bait on your person while fishing

Wild Trout/Natural Bait Waters

• Season is open year-round:

• You can use a single hook artificial lure (or)

• You can use a single hook with natural bait, except live fish

• You can only keep four (4) fish

• The four fish must be at least seven (7) inches long

Special Regulation Trout Waters

The Special Regulation classification allows the Commission to implement site specific regulations on unique trout fisheries in the state that do not fit into existing categories.

The regulations for each water body managed under Special Regulation will be displayed on each sign.

For More Information Visit https://www.ncwildlife.org