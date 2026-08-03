Rare Avon NC Surf Catch

caught this 9 inches Banded Drum in Avon, NC off the beach.

While surf fishing from the beach in Avon, North Carolina, my grandson Jackson caught a fish that turned into a mystery.

With years of fishing experience as a Master Angler, I could not immediately identify the species. My wife searched for answers using Google’s AI image recognition, which suggested several possibilities, including a barred grunt and a northern kingfish (whiting), but we knew those identifications did not match the fish Jackson caught.

The photo of the fish was also shown to the good folks at Frank & Fran’s Bait & Tackle in Avon. Even with their familiarity with local catches, they were unsure of the species. The search for an answer continued, and the fish was finally identified by my friend, Dr. Ken Neill III, as a banded drum (Larimus fasciatus).

What started as a small fish on the end of the line turned into big fun and a story Jackson and I will always remember. Jackson actually caught two banded drum during that fishing trip, and the smile on his face says it all.