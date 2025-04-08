Rare Leatherback Sea Turtle Lays Eggs During Daylight on Florida Beach

Brevard County, Florida, proudly holds the title of the loggerhead sea turtle capital of the hemisphere. Here, loggerhead nesting occurs so frequently that nests often go unmarked on some beaches. From April through the summer months, during nearly every full moon high tide at night, you might witness this natural phenomenon. However, it’s important to keep flashlights off and avoid flash photography to protect these vulnerable creatures.

Daytime nesting is rare for all turtles, making the sight of an endangered leatherback turtle nesting even more exceptional.

This unique event was captured during the evening twilight hours at 6:30 PM on Monday, April 7th, in Satellite Beach, FL, by Coastal Angler’s webmaster, Ryan Clapper. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society and UCF were on the scene.

Checkout some photos below: