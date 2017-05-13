Recipe of the Month: Tuscany Shrimp in a Garlic Cream Sauce

Tuscany Shrimp in a Garlic Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

4 tbsp. butter divided into 2

6 cloves of garlic finely chopped

5 oz. jar of sun dried tomatoes, or fresh

1 ½ pounds of large shrimp, cleaned and deveined

1 small diced onion

½ cup of white wine

1 ¾ cup of half & half

4 cups of baby spinach

2/3 cup of parmesan cheese (use a good one)

1 tbsp. of fresh or dried Italian herbs

1 tbsp. fresh parsley finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter, add in the garlic, heat for about one minute.

Add in the shrimp and sauté two minutes on each side until cooked through and pink. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Sauté the onion in the butter remaining in the skillet.

Pour in the white wine and allow to reduce slightly. Add the sun-dried tomatoes and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Reduce heat to a low-medium heat and add the half & half. Bring to a simmer while stirring occasionally. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Add in the spinach leaves and allow to wilt in the sauce.

Add in the parmesan cheese. Allow sauce to simmer for another minute until cheese melts into the sauce.

Add the shrimp back into the skillet with the herbs and parsley; stir into sauce.

Serve over pasta, rice or steamed vegetable.