On September 19, 2024, Art Weston made headlines while fishing at Choke Canyon in Texas, landing a colossal 212-pound alligator gar. This remarkable catch earned Art the IGFA Men’s 16 lb. Line Class World Record for the species. Accompanied by IGFA Captain Kirk Kirkland aboard the Garship Enterprise, Art’s achievement also solidifies his status as the holder of every available Men’s Line Class World Record for alligator gar.