Record-Breaking Catch: Agnieszka Szelag Lands Massive Wels in Spain

Agnieszka Szelag made headlines on September 6, 2024, when she caught an impressive 130-pound, 15-ounce wels while fishing the Rio Ebro in Spain. This remarkable catch has earned her the IGFA Women’s 24-kg (50 lb.) Line Class World Record for the species. After a thrilling 70-minute battle, Agnieszka recorded the weight on her certified scale and successfully released the fish back into the water.