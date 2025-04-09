Record-Breaking Catch: Ilya Sherbovich’s Snubnose Pompano

On November 23, 2024, Ilya Sherbovich made waves while fishing in the Seychelles, landing an impressive 15-pound, 10-ounce snubnose pompano. This remarkable catch has earned him the IGFA Men’s 20 lb. Tippet Class World Record for the species. After a thrilling 12-minute battle, Ilya weighed the fish on his certified scale and captured stunning photos before safely releasing it back into the water.