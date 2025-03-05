Record-Breaking Catch: Jan Gredysa’s Black Sea Bass

On November 10, 2024, Jan Gredysa was fishing off Shinnecock, New York, when a 43-centimeter black sea bass took his bait. After a brief struggle, Jan successfully landed the fish and recorded its length using his official IGFA Measuring Device before safely releasing it back into the water. With this impressive catch, Jan has set the IGFA All-Tackle Length Junior World Record for the species.
