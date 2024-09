On September 13th, 2020, Julieth Castro Sanchez caught this incredible 32-kilogram (70-pound, 8-ounce) Pacific cubera snapper to set the IGFA Women’s 24-kg (50 lb) Line Class World Record. Julieth was jigging a 100g Williamson Jig out of Esterillos Oeste, Costa Rica, when the massive cubera struck. After a 13-minute fight the crew was able to gaff the snapper and pull it aboard.