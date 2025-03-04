Record-Breaking Catch: Kowalski’s 50-Pound Blackfin Tuna

On June 1, 2024, Robert Kowalski made waves off the coast of Miami, Florida, when he landed a remarkable 50-pound, 1-ounce blackfin tuna while fishing aboard the Miss Britt. The impressive fish struck a live bait from a kite and put up a spirited fight for 20 minutes before being boated. After returning to Grove Harbor Marina in Coconut Grove, Florida, Robert weighed the fish on a certified scale, officially setting the IGFA All-Tackle World Record for the species.