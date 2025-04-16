Record-Breaking Catch: Roberta Arostegui Lands World Record Smallmouth Buffalo

On November 12, 2024, Roberta Arostegui made angling history while fishing in Kingsland, Texas, by landing a 12.02-kilogram (26-pound, 8-ounce) smallmouth buffalo. Her impressive catch has officially set the IGFA Women’s 6-kg (12 lb.) Line Class World Record for the species. Guided by Austin Anderson, Roberta successfully reeled in the record fish, documented its weight on a certified scale, and safely released it back into the water.