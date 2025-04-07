Record-Breaking Catch: Spencer McCormack Lands World-Record Smallmouth Bass

On November 18, 2024, Spencer McCormack made waves in Emmet County, Michigan, by catching a remarkable 7-pound, 1-ounce smallmouth bass. This impressive catch earned him the IGFA Men’s 12 lb. Tippet Class World Record for the species, surpassing his own previous record of 6-pound, 11-ounces set just last year. After weighing the fish on a certified scale, Spencer released it safely back into the water.