On April 8, 2025, angler Art Weston reeled in an astonishing 69.40-kilogram (153-pound) alligator gar while fishing on Lake Livingston, TX with IGFA Captain Kirk Kirkland. The massive catch earned Weston the IGFA Men’s 1-kg (2 lb) Line Class World Record for the species—shattering his own previous record by an incredible 43 pounds. After verifying the weight on a certified scale, Weston safely released the fish back into the water.

