Record Peacock On The Fly

Here’s a very nice fly-caught speckled peacock that was recently added to the IGFA record book. Pamela Wendhausen Salles caught the 19-pound, 4-ounce fish on the Rio Marie in Brazil after it crushed the baitfish pattern she was fishing on Sept. 9.

The fish set a new bar for the women’s 20-pound tippet class record for the species, replacing the old 17-pound, 11-ounce record that was also caught from the Rio Marie back in 2014. Salles safely released the fish after properly documenting it for the record.