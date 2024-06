John Morrow was fly fishing out of Key West, Fla. with Capt. Tommy Robinson, of Robinson Brothers Guide Service, when he caught this 90-centimeter (35.4-inch) permit on Feb. 23.

The fish set a new IGFA all-tackle length fly world record. Morrow caught the fish on a crab pattern and released it after getting some photos and measuring it on an official IGFA measuring device.