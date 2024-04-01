Results – 15th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby

Official Results

Youth Overall Champions

Crappie – Trevor Hughes 13.75”

Shad – Brody Sampson 16.0”

Adult Overall Champions

Crappie – Alan Johnson 16.0”

Shad – William Gordon 17.5”

November Biggest Crappie – Ken Cox 14.5”

November Biggest Shad – No Shad

December Biggest Crappie – Alan Johnson 15.25”

December Biggest Shad – James Raburn 14.0”

January Biggest Crappie – Alan Johnson 16.0”

January Biggest Shad – William Gordon 17.5”

February Biggest Crappie – Brandon Cordero 15.25”

February Biggest Shad – Brody Sampson 16.0”

15-Inch Crappie Club:

Alan Johnson x3

Rick Hacker x2

Mike Muth

Larry Wells

Tom Tacner

Jim Daniels

Brandon Cordero

Thank you to all the anglers who registered and fished with us in the best freshwater fishing tournament in Central Florida. The Derby is the largest too with 1000+ anglers fishing in a catch-photo-release fishing tournament for black crappie and American shad. This 15th year showed some impressive sizes for crappie while the shad run was not as good as years past. The best shad anglers and crappie anglers blessed our photo pages – thank you again. Several new anglers joined our 15” Crappie Club! For those not knowing, a 15” black crappie is trophy size for this species and weigh about 2 pounds or more. Congrats to all of you who uploaded your entries to the site.

Congratulations William Gordon winning the adult shad division with a 17.5” American Shad measured to the fork. Alan Johnson wins this year’s adult crappie division with a 16” giant black crappie. Alan caught two 16” crappies, but as the fish story goes, he forgot the token in the fish on ruler but remembered it for the second fish! This family fun event is the longest running event of its kind and as always it is free to enter.

Special thanks to our 3rd year presenting sponsor Academy Sports + Outdoors! Thank you, event sponsor Celery City Craft Beer Garden in Sanford, plus the many companies donating prizes! It is only due to their continued support that we can make this community event happen. These great companies have donated to our winning anglers over $60,000 in products and prizes in 15 seasons! Our hats off to all of them.

Our presenting sponsor Academy Sports + Outdoors gave us a pile of gifts for our winners. Visit Coastal Angler Magazine Orlando on FaceBook to see the awards pictures. Product Sponsors: Mud Hole Custom Tackle, American Tackle Company, Frogg Toggs, HH Rods and Reels, Jenko Fishing, TTI Blakemore & Roadrunner Lures, Flying Fisherman Sunglasses, BBT Innovations, Fish on Fire Restaurant, Huey Magoos, TackleWebs Products, Kel’s Rods & Reel.

Event Sponsors: Celery City Craft Beer Garden, Respitec Medical, Downtown Sanford Marina, Nobles Marine, Lakeside Bait & Tackle, Sea Tow Central Florida, West End Trading Company, BoatTree Marina, Wild-Wild West End Saloon, Portside Marine and Dumonts Bait & Tackle.