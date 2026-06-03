Retention Limit Adjustment: Atlantic Bluefin Tuna Angling Category Fishery

NOAA Fisheries is adjusting the Atlantic bluefin tuna daily retention limits for recreational fishermen. The adjusted limits will take effect June 1, 2026, and extend through December 31, 2026, unless modified by later action. NOAA Fisheries may need to take additional action later in the year to further adjust the retention limits or close the fishery.

As of June 1, 2026, the retention limits will be:

Note: The retention limits per vessel per day/trip. Regardless of the duration of a fishing trip, no more than a single day’s retention limit may be possessed or retained at the end of the trip upon landing. For example, whether a private vessel (fishing under the Angling category retention limit) takes a 2-day trip or makes 2 trips in one day, the day/trip retention limit of 2 bluefin tuna, of which only 1 may be a large school/small medium, applies and may not be exceeded upon landing.

Who is affected?

The changes apply to Highly Migratory Species Angling and Highly Migratory Species Charter/Headboat permitted vessels when fishing recreationally. The daily retention limits are effective for all areas except for the Gulf of America, where NOAA Fisheries does not allow targeted fishing for bluefin tuna.

Catch reporting

Highly Migratory Species Angling and Highly Migratory Species Charter/Headboat permitted vessel owners are required to report the catch of all bluefin tuna retained or discarded dead within 24 hours of landing or the end of trip by: