I caught this 84 inches Sailfish in Ft. Lauderdale fl.

Pitched out a live gog on my custom connley spinning rod and boom fish on ! would love for this to be a cover photo for one of your magazines as this is the biggest sailfish I’ve ever caught off Ft. Lauderdale , met Charles or Charley at Icast gave him some fish dip that I made out of this beauty an he loved it said it was a possible cover photo !