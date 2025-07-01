Salmon with Broccoli and Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients:

Salmon filet

Broccoli heads

1stick of butter

1 lemon

4 egg yolks

Directions:

Bring water to a boil. Place broccoli in water and leave until bright green. Remove from heat and let sit.

To make the sauce, separate the yolks from the whites. Set whites aside. Whip the yolks. Melt one stick of butter in microwave or on the stove. Squeeze juice of one lemon in whipped yolks. Using a double boiler, set heat on stove at medium. Place yolks in double boiler. I mix my eggs in mine. Take butter and slowly add to egg yolks while stirring. The mixture will thicken and blend. If it should become too thick just add a tablespoon of water. Do not let egg cook. Remove from heat and let sit.

To cook the salmon, put heat to medium-high. Place salmon, skin-side up, in the skillet. Cook until golden brown (about four minutes). Turn salmon over and heat until it feels firm to the touch (about three minutes or more if you want the skin crisp). I like it this way.

Spoon your sauce over the fish and broccoli. Garnish with fresh dill for color and taste. If you are following a Keto or Atkins type diet, this fits the bill. If not, you can add rice or potatoes.

Enjoy.